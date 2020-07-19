All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 2048 Wheelwright Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
2048 Wheelwright Lane
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

2048 Wheelwright Lane

2048 Wheelwright Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Rancho Conejo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2048 Wheelwright Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and very spacious townhome that feels like a single family. Features 3 large bedrooms with balcony access, two and a half baths with tile floors, walking closet in master bedroom, cozy fireplace in living room, formal dinning area, large breakfast bar, granite counters, very nice tile floors downstairs, smooth ceilings throughout. Large patio. Attached two car garage with direct access and laundry area in it. Well maintained complex features two community pools. Close to shopping, walking distance from Amgen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 Wheelwright Lane have any available units?
2048 Wheelwright Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2048 Wheelwright Lane have?
Some of 2048 Wheelwright Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 Wheelwright Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2048 Wheelwright Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 Wheelwright Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2048 Wheelwright Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2048 Wheelwright Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2048 Wheelwright Lane offers parking.
Does 2048 Wheelwright Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2048 Wheelwright Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 Wheelwright Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2048 Wheelwright Lane has a pool.
Does 2048 Wheelwright Lane have accessible units?
No, 2048 Wheelwright Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 Wheelwright Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2048 Wheelwright Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThousand Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons