1951 Willow Tree Ct

1951 Willow Tree Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 Lang Ranch
LOCATION! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!! Centrally located near schools, stores and parks. This BRIGHT LIGHT and updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, pool home with almost 2000 sqft. Gardner, Pool and HOA included in the rent. Available May15th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
