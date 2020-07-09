All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA
1951 Willow Tree Ct
1951 Willow Tree Court · No Longer Available
Location

1951 Willow Tree Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LOCATION! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!! Centrally located near schools, stores and parks. This BRIGHT LIGHT and updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, pool home with almost 2000 sqft. Gardner, Pool and HOA included in the rent. Available May15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 Willow Tree Ct have any available units?
1951 Willow Tree Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 1951 Willow Tree Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1951 Willow Tree Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 Willow Tree Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1951 Willow Tree Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1951 Willow Tree Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1951 Willow Tree Ct offers parking.
Does 1951 Willow Tree Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1951 Willow Tree Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 Willow Tree Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1951 Willow Tree Ct has a pool.
Does 1951 Willow Tree Ct have accessible units?
No, 1951 Willow Tree Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 Willow Tree Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1951 Willow Tree Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1951 Willow Tree Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1951 Willow Tree Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

