1939 Seabreeze Street

Impeccable single story with no steps. Wide open floorplan bursting with natural light. Amenities include hardwood flooring, fruitwood stained cabinetry, island kitchen and lovely views from the rear. Features include a gas cooktop and island kitchen, central vacuum and grab bars in the shower and W/C. Located in the 24 hour guard gated community of Rancho Conejo and conveniently located near the 101 freeway, the Oaks Mall, Trader Joe's, Smart and Final, Target and Home Depot. It just doesn't get any better.