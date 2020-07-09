All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:14 PM

1939 Seabreeze Street

1939 Seabreeze Street · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Seabreeze Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Impeccable single story with no steps. Wide open floorplan bursting with natural light. Amenities include hardwood flooring, fruitwood stained cabinetry, island kitchen and lovely views from the rear. Features include a gas cooktop and island kitchen, central vacuum and grab bars in the shower and W/C. Located in the 24 hour guard gated community of Rancho Conejo and conveniently located near the 101 freeway, the Oaks Mall, Trader Joe's, Smart and Final, Target and Home Depot. It just doesn't get any better.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 Seabreeze Street have any available units?
1939 Seabreeze Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 1939 Seabreeze Street currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Seabreeze Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Seabreeze Street pet-friendly?
No, 1939 Seabreeze Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1939 Seabreeze Street offer parking?
No, 1939 Seabreeze Street does not offer parking.
Does 1939 Seabreeze Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 Seabreeze Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Seabreeze Street have a pool?
No, 1939 Seabreeze Street does not have a pool.
Does 1939 Seabreeze Street have accessible units?
No, 1939 Seabreeze Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Seabreeze Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 Seabreeze Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 Seabreeze Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1939 Seabreeze Street does not have units with air conditioning.

