Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle
1879 Fox Springs Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
1879 Fox Springs Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Guard gated community with pool spa and park, close to shopping and 101 freeway.Three bedrooms 2 baths very clean and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle have any available units?
1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Thousand Oaks, CA
.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Thousand Oaks Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle have?
Some of 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks
.
Does 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle offers parking.
Does 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle has a pool.
Does 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle have accessible units?
No, 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle has units with dishwashers.
