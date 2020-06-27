All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle

1879 Fox Springs Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Rancho Conejo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1879 Fox Springs Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Guard gated community with pool spa and park, close to shopping and 101 freeway.Three bedrooms 2 baths very clean and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle have any available units?
1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle have?
Some of 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle offers parking.
Does 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle has a pool.
Does 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle have accessible units?
No, 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1879 FOX SPRINGS Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons