All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 187 Teasdale Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
187 Teasdale Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

187 Teasdale Street

187 Teasdale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

187 Teasdale Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedrooms
2 baths
Double pane vinyl windows
Central Air Conditioning and Heat
Smooth ceilings with recessed lighting & ceiling fans throughout
Living room with wood burning fire place
Kitchen and dinette area
Gas Cook top
New Electric Double oven, Dishwasher & Garbage disposal
Tile floors, Hall, Kitchen and baths
2 car garage with automatic opener
Electric Car Charging available 120/240VAC, 20/50 Amps
Automatic Sprinklers
Low Water Landscaping
Washer & Dryer connections are located in Attached garage
Wood burning fireplace Poolside
Available Now
805-300-2147
kaufmankdk@gmail.com
Kurt & Valerie

Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Camarillo, Ventura, Ocean, Lakes, Open Space
Hiking, Biking, Trails, Rent, Buy, Own, house, home, single story, Pool

(RLNE5178371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Teasdale Street have any available units?
187 Teasdale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 187 Teasdale Street have?
Some of 187 Teasdale Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Teasdale Street currently offering any rent specials?
187 Teasdale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Teasdale Street pet-friendly?
No, 187 Teasdale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 187 Teasdale Street offer parking?
Yes, 187 Teasdale Street offers parking.
Does 187 Teasdale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Teasdale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Teasdale Street have a pool?
Yes, 187 Teasdale Street has a pool.
Does 187 Teasdale Street have accessible units?
No, 187 Teasdale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Teasdale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 187 Teasdale Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons