187 Teasdale Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 bedrooms

2 baths

Double pane vinyl windows

Central Air Conditioning and Heat

Smooth ceilings with recessed lighting & ceiling fans throughout

Living room with wood burning fire place

Kitchen and dinette area

Gas Cook top

New Electric Double oven, Dishwasher & Garbage disposal

Tile floors, Hall, Kitchen and baths

2 car garage with automatic opener

Electric Car Charging available 120/240VAC, 20/50 Amps

Automatic Sprinklers

Low Water Landscaping

Washer & Dryer connections are located in Attached garage

Wood burning fireplace Poolside

Available Now

805-300-2147

kaufmankdk@gmail.com

Kurt & Valerie



Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Camarillo, Ventura, Ocean, Lakes, Open Space

Hiking, Biking, Trails, Rent, Buy, Own, house, home, single story, Pool



(RLNE5178371)