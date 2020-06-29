1864 Rutgers Drive

Amenities

Located in a bedroom community this is must see! - Property Id: 207057



This home is a real charmer nestled in a very desirable area. It is located on a corner lot. Large home featuring 4 bedrooms (2 Master Suites) and 3 full remodeled bathrooms. Newly remodeled kitchen with upgraded granite counter-tops and stainless steel smart range, microwave, and refrigerator included. Beautiful fireplace. Private office off back of house. New Forced Air unit and Heater. Epoxy Flooring in garage. Inside laundry. Large back yard. Double gates for side street access. Gardener included.

MUST SEE !!

First and security deposit.

