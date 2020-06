Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking playground pool

This crisp, clean 3 bedroom townhome is located in a great area of Thousand Oaks. It features a light and bright open floor plan with a private gated patio and travertine Floors throughout. The unit has been freshly painted and professionally cleaned. This home is move in ready. Plenty of storage Space plus 1 covered carport, and 1 uncovered space. Also features a Community Pool, playground and Greenbelts throughout the community.