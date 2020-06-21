1633 Oldcastle Place

Amenities

Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood. The house has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, spacious atrium, light and bright remodeled kitchen with upgraded Thermador appliances, kitchen has view of the backyard and pool area, dual-pane windows and sliders, plenty of natural lights. Each bedroom has newer ceiling fan, plenty of built-in storage in living room and integrated surround-sound system is included without warranty, delightful private backyard with in-ground spa and swimming pool with waterfalls feature (new pool heating system), outdoor gas-line for BBQ, patio area for outdoor eating and dining. Great school district. No pets. Available: AUGUST 1, 2020.