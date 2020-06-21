All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1633 Oldcastle Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1633 Oldcastle Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

1633 Oldcastle Place

1633 Oldcastle Place · (805) 217-5353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood. The house has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, spacious atrium, light and bright remodeled kitchen with upgraded Thermador appliances, kitchen has view of the backyard and pool area, dual-pane windows and sliders, plenty of natural lights. Each bedroom has newer ceiling fan, plenty of built-in storage in living room and integrated surround-sound system is included without warranty, delightful private backyard with in-ground spa and swimming pool with waterfalls feature (new pool heating system), outdoor gas-line for BBQ, patio area for outdoor eating and dining. Great school district. No pets. Available: AUGUST 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Oldcastle Place have any available units?
1633 Oldcastle Place has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Oldcastle Place have?
Some of 1633 Oldcastle Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Oldcastle Place currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Oldcastle Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Oldcastle Place pet-friendly?
No, 1633 Oldcastle Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1633 Oldcastle Place offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Oldcastle Place does offer parking.
Does 1633 Oldcastle Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 Oldcastle Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Oldcastle Place have a pool?
Yes, 1633 Oldcastle Place has a pool.
Does 1633 Oldcastle Place have accessible units?
No, 1633 Oldcastle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Oldcastle Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 Oldcastle Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1633 Oldcastle Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity