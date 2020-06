1383 El Monte Drive

Amenities

WELCOME TO THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS WHERE COUNTRY LIVING MEETS CITY CONVENIENCE!!! RARE OPPORTUNITY IN CONEJO OAKS, ONE OF THOUSAND OAKS MOST SOUGHT AFTER NEIGHBORHOODS. THIS HOME COMES FULLY FURNISHED, AND IS SITUATED NEAR SHOPPING CENTERS, PARKS AND LIBRARY. HOME FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 3 BEDROOMS, AND 2 FULLY REMODELED BATHROOMS, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING GAS FIREPLACE,LARGE FAMILY ROOM, GALLEY KITCHEN, TWO DINING AREAS, VAULTED CEILINGS THROUGHOUT, THE FRONT YARD AND BACKYARD ARE BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED WITH LOTS OF FRUIT TREES. THE FRONT YARD FEATURES A CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY, AND THE BACKYARD FEATURES A SERINE PARK LIKE SETTING, WITH A WHITE SLAT FENCE THAT SEPARATES THE THREE STALL HORSE BARN AND WATERING AREA. REAR YARD ALSO FEATURES A BACK ENTRANCE ACCESS FOR HORSES,TRAILER,OR BOAT AND R.V, 1/2 ACRE " HORSE PROPERTY HOME " COMES FURNISHED AS A OPTION.

DON'T MISS THIS ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY!

HOME WILL BE READY ON OCTOBER 1, 2019.