1214 Vista Heights Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Built in 2018 Great location! Quiet end unit townhome over 1800 sq. ft. modern design, lots of natural light. Open floorplan w/high ceilings, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances including a premium LG refrigerator and LG washer and dryer. Direct access to oversized 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs, carpet upstairs. Master suite has 2 walk-in closets, sliding glass doors to spacious balcony. Master bath granite counters w/dual sinks, separate master shower and tub. Plantation shutters throughout. Community pool and spa. Easy on and off the 101 frwy, close to restaurants, shopping and Amgen.