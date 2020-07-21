All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1214 Vista Heights Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated February 21 2020 at 1:45 PM

1214 Vista Heights Court

1214 Vista Heights Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1214 Vista Heights Ct, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Built in 2018 Great location! Quiet end unit townhome over 1800 sq. ft. modern design, lots of natural light. Open floorplan w/high ceilings, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances including a premium LG refrigerator and LG washer and dryer. Direct access to oversized 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs, carpet upstairs. Master suite has 2 walk-in closets, sliding glass doors to spacious balcony. Master bath granite counters w/dual sinks, separate master shower and tub. Plantation shutters throughout. Community pool and spa. Easy on and off the 101 frwy, close to restaurants, shopping and Amgen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Vista Heights Court have any available units?
1214 Vista Heights Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Vista Heights Court have?
Some of 1214 Vista Heights Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Vista Heights Court currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Vista Heights Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Vista Heights Court pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Vista Heights Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1214 Vista Heights Court offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Vista Heights Court offers parking.
Does 1214 Vista Heights Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 Vista Heights Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Vista Heights Court have a pool?
Yes, 1214 Vista Heights Court has a pool.
Does 1214 Vista Heights Court have accessible units?
No, 1214 Vista Heights Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Vista Heights Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Vista Heights Court has units with dishwashers.
