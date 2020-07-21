1214 Vista Heights Court

Amenities
Built in 2018 Great location! Quiet end unit townhome over 1800 sq. ft. modern design, lots of natural light. Open floorplan w/high ceilings, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances including a premium LG refrigerator and LG washer and dryer. Direct access to oversized 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs, carpet upstairs. Master suite has 2 walk-in closets, sliding glass doors to spacious balcony. Master bath granite counters w/dual sinks, separate master shower and tub. Plantation shutters throughout. Community pool and spa. Easy on and off the 101 frwy, close to restaurants, shopping and Amgen.