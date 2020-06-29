All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:41 PM

1204 S Westlake Boulevard

1204 South Westlake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1204 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this this amazing updated townhome on Westlake lake with incredible lake views. This property features two beds and two baths with hardwood floors throughout and over 1650 sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 S Westlake Boulevard have any available units?
1204 S Westlake Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 1204 S Westlake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1204 S Westlake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 S Westlake Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1204 S Westlake Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1204 S Westlake Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1204 S Westlake Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1204 S Westlake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 S Westlake Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 S Westlake Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1204 S Westlake Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1204 S Westlake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1204 S Westlake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 S Westlake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 S Westlake Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 S Westlake Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 S Westlake Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
