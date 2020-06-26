All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1190 Vista Canyon Lane
1190 Vista Canyon Lane

1190 Vista Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1190 Vista Canyon Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1190 Vista Canyon Lane have any available units?
1190 Vista Canyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 1190 Vista Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1190 Vista Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 Vista Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1190 Vista Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1190 Vista Canyon Lane offer parking?
No, 1190 Vista Canyon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1190 Vista Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1190 Vista Canyon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 Vista Canyon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1190 Vista Canyon Lane has a pool.
Does 1190 Vista Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 1190 Vista Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 Vista Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1190 Vista Canyon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1190 Vista Canyon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1190 Vista Canyon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
