All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1164 Galesmore Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1164 Galesmore Court
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:28 PM

1164 Galesmore Court

1164 Galesmore Court · (818) 540-5588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1164 Galesmore Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Gorgeous entertainer's home located in a great cul-de-sac in the Heart of Westlake Village. Featuring a wrought iron gate at entry, beautiful mission door, private porch and backyard, spacious porch with slate tiles and much more. The interior of this home is stunning with its soaring ceilings, living room with fireplace, wood and travertine floors throughout, exceptional cabinetry in kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range, and stainless steel applinaces. The expanded master suite boasts bay windows and seating area, master bathtub with marble surround, custom cabinets, and travertine floors. New low-E windows and plantation shutters throughout.
Owner pays for Gardener and HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 Galesmore Court have any available units?
1164 Galesmore Court has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1164 Galesmore Court have?
Some of 1164 Galesmore Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 Galesmore Court currently offering any rent specials?
1164 Galesmore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 Galesmore Court pet-friendly?
No, 1164 Galesmore Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1164 Galesmore Court offer parking?
Yes, 1164 Galesmore Court offers parking.
Does 1164 Galesmore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 Galesmore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 Galesmore Court have a pool?
No, 1164 Galesmore Court does not have a pool.
Does 1164 Galesmore Court have accessible units?
Yes, 1164 Galesmore Court has accessible units.
Does 1164 Galesmore Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1164 Galesmore Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1164 Galesmore Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity