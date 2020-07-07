All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1112 Landsburn Circle

1112 Landsburn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Landsburn Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single level - Upgraded

(RLNE3887591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Landsburn Circle have any available units?
1112 Landsburn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 1112 Landsburn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Landsburn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Landsburn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Landsburn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Landsburn Circle offer parking?
No, 1112 Landsburn Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Landsburn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Landsburn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Landsburn Circle have a pool?
No, 1112 Landsburn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Landsburn Circle have accessible units?
No, 1112 Landsburn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Landsburn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Landsburn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Landsburn Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Landsburn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

