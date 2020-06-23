All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1096 Stoneshead Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1096 Stoneshead Court
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:27 PM

1096 Stoneshead Court

1096 Stoneshead Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1096 Stoneshead Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
undefined

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1096 Stoneshead Court have any available units?
1096 Stoneshead Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1096 Stoneshead Court have?
Some of 1096 Stoneshead Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1096 Stoneshead Court currently offering any rent specials?
1096 Stoneshead Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1096 Stoneshead Court pet-friendly?
No, 1096 Stoneshead Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1096 Stoneshead Court offer parking?
Yes, 1096 Stoneshead Court offers parking.
Does 1096 Stoneshead Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1096 Stoneshead Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1096 Stoneshead Court have a pool?
No, 1096 Stoneshead Court does not have a pool.
Does 1096 Stoneshead Court have accessible units?
No, 1096 Stoneshead Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1096 Stoneshead Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1096 Stoneshead Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons