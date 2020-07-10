Rent Calculator
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:12 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1096 Amberton Lane
1096 Amberton Lane
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
1096 Amberton Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Sally Varga805 506-5475sallyvarga@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1096 Amberton Lane have any available units?
1096 Amberton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Thousand Oaks, CA
.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Thousand Oaks Rent Report
.
Is 1096 Amberton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1096 Amberton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1096 Amberton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1096 Amberton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks
.
Does 1096 Amberton Lane offer parking?
No, 1096 Amberton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1096 Amberton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1096 Amberton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1096 Amberton Lane have a pool?
No, 1096 Amberton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1096 Amberton Lane have accessible units?
No, 1096 Amberton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1096 Amberton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1096 Amberton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1096 Amberton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1096 Amberton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
