1067 Terrace Hill Circle

1067 Terrace Hill Circle · (805) 341-7727
Location

1067 Terrace Hill Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1956 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located in Fantastic North Ranch community behind gates - Kensington Park! Beautiful Two story end unit townhome surrounded by lush, mature landscaping on a Cul-De-Sac street. Light & bright with tons of windows, Living room has fireplace & volume ceiling leading into formal dining with views to the backyard. Newly remodeled kitchen features new stainless appliances and white stone countertop. Freshly repainted throughout with brand new carpeting. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms including spaciousmaster suite with walk-in closet and marble shower. Tranquil rear yard and patio. Community pool. Walking distance to park, shops, and hiking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 Terrace Hill Circle have any available units?
1067 Terrace Hill Circle has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1067 Terrace Hill Circle have?
Some of 1067 Terrace Hill Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 Terrace Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1067 Terrace Hill Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 Terrace Hill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1067 Terrace Hill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1067 Terrace Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1067 Terrace Hill Circle does offer parking.
Does 1067 Terrace Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1067 Terrace Hill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 Terrace Hill Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1067 Terrace Hill Circle has a pool.
Does 1067 Terrace Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 1067 Terrace Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 Terrace Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1067 Terrace Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
