1067 Terrace Hill Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in Fantastic North Ranch community behind gates - Kensington Park! Beautiful Two story end unit townhome surrounded by lush, mature landscaping on a Cul-De-Sac street. Light & bright with tons of windows, Living room has fireplace & volume ceiling leading into formal dining with views to the backyard. Newly remodeled kitchen features new stainless appliances and white stone countertop. Freshly repainted throughout with brand new carpeting. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms including spaciousmaster suite with walk-in closet and marble shower. Tranquil rear yard and patio. Community pool. Walking distance to park, shops, and hiking.