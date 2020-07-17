All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1033 Winston Court

1033 Winston Court · (818) 882-5888
Location

1033 Winston Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1033 Winston Court · Avail. now

$4,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Remodeled 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME in Westlake Village! - If you love quiet cul-de-sacs, you will love this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-story home in the desirable Village Homes neighborhood of Westlake Village! This home features brand new flooring, freshly painted walls and recessed lighting throughout! The kitchen is light and bright with new granite counter tops that match tastefully with it's beautiful handmade wood cabinets. The living room and dining room are adjacent to each other, great for entertaining guests! The living room features a sliding glass door that leads you into your nicely sized private backyard. In addition, there is a bonus room with a brick gas fire place. The large master bedroom has direct backyard access and a private bathroom featuring a large walk in shower! The two additional nice sized bedrooms share a full hallway bathroom. The backyard is fenced all the way around and features fruit trees such as lemon, apricot and fig trees! Two-car attached garage & Central AC/HEAT. Community pool & spa! This home is conveniently located to all that Westlake Village has to offer. Landlord pays for monthly gardener & HOA dues. Pet subject to Landlord approval.

(RLNE5886781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Winston Court have any available units?
1033 Winston Court has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 Winston Court have?
Some of 1033 Winston Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Winston Court currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Winston Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Winston Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 Winston Court is pet friendly.
Does 1033 Winston Court offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Winston Court offers parking.
Does 1033 Winston Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Winston Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Winston Court have a pool?
Yes, 1033 Winston Court has a pool.
Does 1033 Winston Court have accessible units?
No, 1033 Winston Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Winston Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 Winston Court does not have units with dishwashers.
