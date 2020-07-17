1033 Winston Court

Amenities

Remodeled 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME in Westlake Village! - If you love quiet cul-de-sacs, you will love this remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single-story home in the desirable Village Homes neighborhood of Westlake Village! This home features brand new flooring, freshly painted walls and recessed lighting throughout! The kitchen is light and bright with new granite counter tops that match tastefully with it's beautiful handmade wood cabinets. The living room and dining room are adjacent to each other, great for entertaining guests! The living room features a sliding glass door that leads you into your nicely sized private backyard. In addition, there is a bonus room with a brick gas fire place. The large master bedroom has direct backyard access and a private bathroom featuring a large walk in shower! The two additional nice sized bedrooms share a full hallway bathroom. The backyard is fenced all the way around and features fruit trees such as lemon, apricot and fig trees! Two-car attached garage & Central AC/HEAT. Community pool & spa! This home is conveniently located to all that Westlake Village has to offer. Landlord pays for monthly gardener & HOA dues. Pet subject to Landlord approval.



