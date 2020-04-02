9855 Olive Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming Turnkey Single-Story Home with Prime Location & Layout. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is situated on a quiet residential neighborhood in a convenient location just off of Baldwin Avenue. This home boasts a beautiful green lawn that is perfect for barbecues and outdoor activities. The interior of this home features a comfortable floorplan, and has been tastefully remodeled and upgraded with recessed lighting and beautiful wood-tile flooring throughout. The kitchen’s wooden cabinets paired with its sleek Granite countertops and stone tile backsplash truly gives the home a warm modern feel. Each of the bedrooms is comfortably-sized; this includes a Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and gorgeous 3/4 bathroom equipped with a dual-sink vanity area. This property includes a spacious private backyard, perfect for outdoor entertainment and relaxation, single-car garage and beautifully-paved driveway for additional parking. This home is within the Temple City School District, and its location is convenient to schools, libraries, parks, banks, and shopping malls.