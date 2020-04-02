All apartments in Temple City
9855 Olive Street

9855 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Temple City
Apartments with Garages
Apartments with Balconies
Pet Friendly Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9855 Olive Street, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming Turnkey Single-Story Home with Prime Location & Layout. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is situated on a quiet residential neighborhood in a convenient location just off of Baldwin Avenue. This home boasts a beautiful green lawn that is perfect for barbecues and outdoor activities. The interior of this home features a comfortable floorplan, and has been tastefully remodeled and upgraded with recessed lighting and beautiful wood-tile flooring throughout. The kitchen’s wooden cabinets paired with its sleek Granite countertops and stone tile backsplash truly gives the home a warm modern feel. Each of the bedrooms is comfortably-sized; this includes a Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and gorgeous 3/4 bathroom equipped with a dual-sink vanity area. This property includes a spacious private backyard, perfect for outdoor entertainment and relaxation, single-car garage and beautifully-paved driveway for additional parking. This home is within the Temple City School District, and its location is convenient to schools, libraries, parks, banks, and shopping malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9855 Olive Street have any available units?
9855 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 9855 Olive Street have?
Some of 9855 Olive Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9855 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
9855 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9855 Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 9855 Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 9855 Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 9855 Olive Street offers parking.
Does 9855 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9855 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9855 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 9855 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 9855 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 9855 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9855 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9855 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9855 Olive Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9855 Olive Street does not have units with air conditioning.
