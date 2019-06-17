9817 La Rosa Dr

Amenities
House for rent Temple City Schools - Property Id: 128790
Beautiful home nestled in a quiet area of Temple City. This well kept home offers 4 bed, 3 bath, living room, dining room, and breakfast nook. The covered patio includes two ceiling fans and overlooks the beautiful yard with many flowers and various fruit trees. Other amenities include built-in surround sound wiring and speakers, an attached garage with laundry hook-up, and built in closets in every room, and plenty of storage in the garage. Close to 10 FWY and located in Temple City School District.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128790
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4948831)