Temple City, CA
9817 La Rosa Dr
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM

9817 La Rosa Dr

9817 La Rosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9817 La Rosa Drive, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House for rent Temple City Schools - Property Id: 128790

Beautiful home nestled in a quiet area of Temple City. This well kept home offers 4 bed, 3 bath, living room, dining room, and breakfast nook. The covered patio includes two ceiling fans and overlooks the beautiful yard with many flowers and various fruit trees. Other amenities include built-in surround sound wiring and speakers, an attached garage with laundry hook-up, and built in closets in every room, and plenty of storage in the garage. Close to 10 FWY and located in Temple City School District.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128790
Property Id 128790

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4948831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9817 La Rosa Dr have any available units?
9817 La Rosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 9817 La Rosa Dr have?
Some of 9817 La Rosa Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9817 La Rosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9817 La Rosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 La Rosa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9817 La Rosa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 9817 La Rosa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9817 La Rosa Dr offers parking.
Does 9817 La Rosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9817 La Rosa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 La Rosa Dr have a pool?
No, 9817 La Rosa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9817 La Rosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 9817 La Rosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 La Rosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9817 La Rosa Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9817 La Rosa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9817 La Rosa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
