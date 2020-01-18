9811 Miloann St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Beautiful 4BD/2BA Single Story Home! Fireplace, Backyard, Hardwood Floors! - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE VIEWING!! This beautiful Temple City is first time on the market and is a close distance to public transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:



- K-Mart

- TJ Maxx

- Sam's Club

- Bank of America

- Ralphs

- Office Depot

- Chase Bank

- Walgreens

- La Rosa Elementary School (8/10 Rating)

- Oak Avenue Intermediate School (9/10 Rating)

- Temple City High School (9/10 Rating)



Home includes:



- 4 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- Large Kitchen

- Stove

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator

- Laundry Machines

- Off Street Parking

- Professional Property Management



One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included but landlord is not responsible for repairs or replacement. Garage not included in the lease.



*Small pets OK (30lb weight limit) with $500 pet deposit and $50/mo pet fee



***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***



1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)

2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"

3) Next, click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)

4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.



(RLNE3838026)