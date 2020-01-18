All apartments in Temple City
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

9811 Miloann St

9811 Miloann Street · No Longer Available
Location

9811 Miloann Street, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful 4BD/2BA Single Story Home! Fireplace, Backyard, Hardwood Floors! - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE VIEWING!! This beautiful Temple City is first time on the market and is a close distance to public transportation, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:

- K-Mart
- TJ Maxx
- Sam's Club
- Bank of America
- Ralphs
- Office Depot
- Chase Bank
- Walgreens
- La Rosa Elementary School (8/10 Rating)
- Oak Avenue Intermediate School (9/10 Rating)
- Temple City High School (9/10 Rating)

Home includes:

- 4 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Large Kitchen
- Stove
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Laundry Machines
- Off Street Parking
- Professional Property Management

One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included but landlord is not responsible for repairs or replacement. Garage not included in the lease.

*Small pets OK (30lb weight limit) with $500 pet deposit and $50/mo pet fee

***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***

1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)
2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"
3) Next, click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)
4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.

(RLNE3838026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9811 Miloann St have any available units?
9811 Miloann St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
What amenities does 9811 Miloann St have?
Some of 9811 Miloann St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9811 Miloann St currently offering any rent specials?
9811 Miloann St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9811 Miloann St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9811 Miloann St is pet friendly.
Does 9811 Miloann St offer parking?
Yes, 9811 Miloann St offers parking.
Does 9811 Miloann St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9811 Miloann St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9811 Miloann St have a pool?
No, 9811 Miloann St does not have a pool.
Does 9811 Miloann St have accessible units?
No, 9811 Miloann St does not have accessible units.
Does 9811 Miloann St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9811 Miloann St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9811 Miloann St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9811 Miloann St does not have units with air conditioning.

