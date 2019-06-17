Rent Calculator
9509 Woodruff Avenue
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM
9509 Woodruff Avenue
9509 Woodruff Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
9509 Woodruff Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
Large home walking distance to everything Great Schools
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/temple-city-ca?lid=12068250
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4763128)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9509 Woodruff Avenue have any available units?
9509 Woodruff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Temple City, CA
.
Is 9509 Woodruff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9509 Woodruff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9509 Woodruff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9509 Woodruff Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Temple City
.
Does 9509 Woodruff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9509 Woodruff Avenue offers parking.
Does 9509 Woodruff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9509 Woodruff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9509 Woodruff Avenue have a pool?
No, 9509 Woodruff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9509 Woodruff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9509 Woodruff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9509 Woodruff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9509 Woodruff Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9509 Woodruff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9509 Woodruff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
