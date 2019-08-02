Rent Calculator
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM
1 of 7
8720 Garibaldi Avenue
8720 Garibaldi Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8720 Garibaldi Avenue, Temple City, CA 91775
Temple City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call listing agent for more information 626-233-7081
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8720 Garibaldi Avenue have any available units?
8720 Garibaldi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Temple City, CA
.
Is 8720 Garibaldi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8720 Garibaldi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 Garibaldi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8720 Garibaldi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Temple City
.
Does 8720 Garibaldi Avenue offer parking?
No, 8720 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8720 Garibaldi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8720 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 Garibaldi Avenue have a pool?
No, 8720 Garibaldi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8720 Garibaldi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8720 Garibaldi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 Garibaldi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8720 Garibaldi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8720 Garibaldi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8720 Garibaldi Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
