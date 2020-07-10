All apartments in Temple City
6137 Ivar Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:07 PM

6137 Ivar Avenue

6137 Ivar Avenue · (626) 393-5315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6137 Ivar Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3195 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This recently built Temple City home boasts four bedroom suites, with a library and a spacious three-car garage. Past your private gate, walk through double doors to a decadent living room and formal dining room, which flow to the kitchen and family room. The kitchen features clean, bright cabinets, with a center island and granite countertops. Adjacent is the wok kitchen, a generous size and comfortable for everyday use. Up the spiral stairs, three of four bedroom suites can be found, including the Master. The Master Suite includes an ample walk-in closet, as well as bathroom with an enclosed toilet, double sinks, and a jacuzzi tub. This gorgeous and luxurious home is extremely conveniently located, to shops as well as various supermarkets. Located in the award-winning Temple City school district, within walking distance to multiple elementary schools, and bus stops practically out the front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6137 Ivar Avenue have any available units?
6137 Ivar Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6137 Ivar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6137 Ivar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6137 Ivar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6137 Ivar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 6137 Ivar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6137 Ivar Avenue offers parking.
Does 6137 Ivar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6137 Ivar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6137 Ivar Avenue have a pool?
No, 6137 Ivar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6137 Ivar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6137 Ivar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6137 Ivar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6137 Ivar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6137 Ivar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6137 Ivar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
