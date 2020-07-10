6137 Ivar Avenue

Amenities

This recently built Temple City home boasts four bedroom suites, with a library and a spacious three-car garage. Past your private gate, walk through double doors to a decadent living room and formal dining room, which flow to the kitchen and family room. The kitchen features clean, bright cabinets, with a center island and granite countertops. Adjacent is the wok kitchen, a generous size and comfortable for everyday use. Up the spiral stairs, three of four bedroom suites can be found, including the Master. The Master Suite includes an ample walk-in closet, as well as bathroom with an enclosed toilet, double sinks, and a jacuzzi tub. This gorgeous and luxurious home is extremely conveniently located, to shops as well as various supermarkets. Located in the award-winning Temple City school district, within walking distance to multiple elementary schools, and bus stops practically out the front door.