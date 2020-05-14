6012 Primrose Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

COZY and SPACIOUS 3 BR in a Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 215907



3 Bedroom / 1.5 bath

- COZY AND SPACIOUS single family house that is fully furnished with beds (2 full-sized, 2 queen sized) , couches, dining table, major appliances

- Water & Trash included

- Quiet & Safe neighborhood

- Very conveniently located nearby shopping centers, restaurants, and Arcadia Mall

- Walking Distance to Elementary/ Middle/ High School in Highly Regarded Temple City School District

- Long Private Driveway + Garage + Plenty of street parking

No Pets Allowed



