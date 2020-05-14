6012 Primrose Ave

Amenities
COZY and SPACIOUS 3 BR in a Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 215907
3 Bedroom / 1.5 bath
- COZY AND SPACIOUS single family house that is fully furnished with beds (2 full-sized, 2 queen sized) , couches, dining table, major appliances
- Water & Trash included
- Quiet & Safe neighborhood
- Very conveniently located nearby shopping centers, restaurants, and Arcadia Mall
- Walking Distance to Elementary/ Middle/ High School in Highly Regarded Temple City School District
- Long Private Driveway + Garage + Plenty of street parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215907
Property Id 215907
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5699526)