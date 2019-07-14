Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Temple City
Find more places like 5628 Sultana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Temple City, CA
/
5628 Sultana Avenue
Last updated July 14 2019 at 5:05 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5628 Sultana Avenue
5628 Sultana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple City
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5628 Sultana Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful Renovated 2 bed/1 bath * Available Now *
All Stainless Steel Appliances
Modern Custom Kitchen Cabinets
KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 800 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Carport
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5628 Sultana Avenue have any available units?
5628 Sultana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Temple City, CA
.
What amenities does 5628 Sultana Avenue have?
Some of 5628 Sultana Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5628 Sultana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Sultana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 Sultana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5628 Sultana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5628 Sultana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5628 Sultana Avenue offers parking.
Does 5628 Sultana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 Sultana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 Sultana Avenue have a pool?
No, 5628 Sultana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5628 Sultana Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 5628 Sultana Avenue has accessible units.
Does 5628 Sultana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5628 Sultana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5628 Sultana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5628 Sultana Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Temple City 1 Bedroom Apartments
Temple City Apartments with Balconies
Temple City Apartments with Garages
Temple City Dog Friendly Apartments
Temple City Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Carson, CA
Cudahy, CA
La Mirada, CA
Altadena, CA
South Whittier, CA
Walnut, CA
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles