Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

5106 Sultana Avenue

5106 Sultana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5106 Sultana Avenue, Temple City, CA 91780
Temple City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is back house on the lot. Nicely set up with back yard. Newly remodeled kitchen and interior paint. Living room, dining room and open kitchen. Two good size bedrooms. Quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 Sultana Avenue have any available units?
5106 Sultana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple City, CA.
Is 5106 Sultana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5106 Sultana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 Sultana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5106 Sultana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple City.
Does 5106 Sultana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5106 Sultana Avenue offers parking.
Does 5106 Sultana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 Sultana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 Sultana Avenue have a pool?
No, 5106 Sultana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5106 Sultana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5106 Sultana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 Sultana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 Sultana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5106 Sultana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5106 Sultana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

