Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Solana Ridge Apartments

41754 Margarita Rd · (909) 217-3159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA 92591

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 269 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,635

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 119 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,635

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 178 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,665

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 271 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,980

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 160 · Avail. Sep 21

$2,118

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,183

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 165 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solana Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
What makes an apartment ideal--Comfort? Convenience? From booming industries to help you succeed, to charming wineries that help you relax, Temecula is on the rise. And the newly renovated Solana Ridge has all the best that Temecula has to offer. Located just off the 15, 215, and 79 freeways, in the heart of the city, with easy access to anywhere you could want to go. Like shopping? We're blocks away from The Promenade. Starting a family? Temecula's finest parks and schools are just around the corner. There's even more to love on the inside. Solana Ridge apartments offer modern amenities like a newly designed dog park and a luxury pool/spa area, as well as a fitness room, business center, and resident lounge. And we haven't even told you about the apartments yet! Modern design, sleek new appliances, roomy closets and vaulted ceilings, offered in a variety of floor plans for 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments--everything Solana Ridge has to offer is designed to help you be you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet, Additional $250 for pets under 1 year old
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. We also welcome your domestic pet if it is a bird or fish with written approval from our onsite management team. No reptiles or exotic animals please. Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solana Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Solana Ridge Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does Solana Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Solana Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solana Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Solana Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solana Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Solana Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Solana Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Solana Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Solana Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solana Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solana Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Solana Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Solana Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Solana Ridge Apartments has accessible units.
Does Solana Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solana Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
