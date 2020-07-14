Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking playground pool e-payments garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed bbq/grill internet access media room

What makes an apartment ideal--Comfort? Convenience? From booming industries to help you succeed, to charming wineries that help you relax, Temecula is on the rise. And the newly renovated Solana Ridge has all the best that Temecula has to offer. Located just off the 15, 215, and 79 freeways, in the heart of the city, with easy access to anywhere you could want to go. Like shopping? We're blocks away from The Promenade. Starting a family? Temecula's finest parks and schools are just around the corner. There's even more to love on the inside. Solana Ridge apartments offer modern amenities like a newly designed dog park and a luxury pool/spa area, as well as a fitness room, business center, and resident lounge. And we haven't even told you about the apartments yet! Modern design, sleek new appliances, roomy closets and vaulted ceilings, offered in a variety of floor plans for 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments--everything Solana Ridge has to offer is designed to help you be you.