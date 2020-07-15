43741 Calabro Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Paseo Del Sol 3 bedroom, plus loft with sparkling pool. - Beautiful, Paseo Del Sol 3 bedroom with loft, 2.5 bathroom home with sparkling pool. Open floor plan with neutral flooring, open concept upgraded kitchen with granite counters. Large master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet. Two car garage with cabinets for storage. Laundry room with washer and dryer.

Community offers pools tennis courts and more.

Award-winning Temecula schools

Pool and landscape services provided.



Occupied. Please DO NOT disturb the tenant. Available July 1st



(RLNE2268989)