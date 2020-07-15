All apartments in Temecula
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

43741 Calabro Street

43741 Calabro Street · (858) 997-2100
Location

43741 Calabro Street, Temecula, CA 92592
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 43741 Calabro Street · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Paseo Del Sol 3 bedroom, plus loft with sparkling pool. - Beautiful, Paseo Del Sol 3 bedroom with loft, 2.5 bathroom home with sparkling pool. Open floor plan with neutral flooring, open concept upgraded kitchen with granite counters. Large master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet. Two car garage with cabinets for storage. Laundry room with washer and dryer.
Community offers pools tennis courts and more.
Award-winning Temecula schools
Pool and landscape services provided.

Occupied. Please DO NOT disturb the tenant. Available July 1st

(RLNE2268989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43741 Calabro Street have any available units?
43741 Calabro Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 43741 Calabro Street have?
Some of 43741 Calabro Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43741 Calabro Street currently offering any rent specials?
43741 Calabro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43741 Calabro Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 43741 Calabro Street is pet friendly.
Does 43741 Calabro Street offer parking?
Yes, 43741 Calabro Street offers parking.
Does 43741 Calabro Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43741 Calabro Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43741 Calabro Street have a pool?
Yes, 43741 Calabro Street has a pool.
Does 43741 Calabro Street have accessible units?
No, 43741 Calabro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43741 Calabro Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43741 Calabro Street has units with dishwashers.
