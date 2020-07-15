43741 Calabro Street

Amenities
Beautiful Paseo Del Sol 3 bedroom, plus loft with sparkling pool. - Beautiful, Paseo Del Sol 3 bedroom with loft, 2.5 bathroom home with sparkling pool. Open floor plan with neutral flooring, open concept upgraded kitchen with granite counters. Large master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet. Two car garage with cabinets for storage. Laundry room with washer and dryer.
Community offers pools tennis courts and more.
Award-winning Temecula schools
Pool and landscape services provided.
Occupied. Please DO NOT disturb the tenant. Available July 1st
(RLNE2268989)