All apartments in Temecula
Find more places like 43250 Corte Almeria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temecula, CA
/
43250 Corte Almeria
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

43250 Corte Almeria

43250 Corte Almeria · (951) 252-8088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temecula
See all
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

43250 Corte Almeria, Temecula, CA 92592
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 43250 Corte Almeria · Avail. Jul 10

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1411 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
43250 Corte Almeria Available 07/10/20 Welcome home to Paloma Del Sol - Welcome home to Paloma Del Sol where you will enjoy 5 community pools, tennis & basketball courts, playgrounds, & several walking / biking trails throughout the community.
This home features 1,411 Sq. Ft. with 3 BR, 2.5 BA, & a 2 car garage. Centrally located close to schools, community pool & shopping.
The family room has vaulted ceilings with a beautiful gas burning fireplace that passes through to the dining area. An abundance of natural lighting throughout the home.
Kitchen has been remodeled with upgraded cabinets, granite counter-tops, island, upgraded tile flooring, & stainless steel appliances.
The master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet with views of the hills, master bathroom has granite counter-top & tile flooring, ceiling fans installed in each bedroom,
Jack & Jill bathroom for your guests / little ones to share.
The backyard is private with views of the hills, no neighbors directly behind you, fruit trees, shed, & a dog run area.

Fresh paint and new carpet throughout.

Please Call Regarding Pets.
Rent Includes HOA, Gardener & Trash Services.

Professionally managed, call Willow Street Property Management, Inc.
at 951-252-8088 for more information.
CalBRE #01525039

(RLNE3893770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43250 Corte Almeria have any available units?
43250 Corte Almeria has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 43250 Corte Almeria have?
Some of 43250 Corte Almeria's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43250 Corte Almeria currently offering any rent specials?
43250 Corte Almeria isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43250 Corte Almeria pet-friendly?
Yes, 43250 Corte Almeria is pet friendly.
Does 43250 Corte Almeria offer parking?
Yes, 43250 Corte Almeria does offer parking.
Does 43250 Corte Almeria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43250 Corte Almeria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43250 Corte Almeria have a pool?
Yes, 43250 Corte Almeria has a pool.
Does 43250 Corte Almeria have accessible units?
No, 43250 Corte Almeria does not have accessible units.
Does 43250 Corte Almeria have units with dishwashers?
No, 43250 Corte Almeria does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 43250 Corte Almeria?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula
Temecula, CA 92590
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way
Temecula, CA 92592
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms
Temecula Apartments with GymTemecula Luxury Places
Temecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
Brea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity