Amenities
43250 Corte Almeria Available 07/10/20 Welcome home to Paloma Del Sol - Welcome home to Paloma Del Sol where you will enjoy 5 community pools, tennis & basketball courts, playgrounds, & several walking / biking trails throughout the community.
This home features 1,411 Sq. Ft. with 3 BR, 2.5 BA, & a 2 car garage. Centrally located close to schools, community pool & shopping.
The family room has vaulted ceilings with a beautiful gas burning fireplace that passes through to the dining area. An abundance of natural lighting throughout the home.
Kitchen has been remodeled with upgraded cabinets, granite counter-tops, island, upgraded tile flooring, & stainless steel appliances.
The master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet with views of the hills, master bathroom has granite counter-top & tile flooring, ceiling fans installed in each bedroom,
Jack & Jill bathroom for your guests / little ones to share.
The backyard is private with views of the hills, no neighbors directly behind you, fruit trees, shed, & a dog run area.
Fresh paint and new carpet throughout.
Please Call Regarding Pets.
Rent Includes HOA, Gardener & Trash Services.
Professionally managed, call Willow Street Property Management, Inc.
at 951-252-8088 for more information.
CalBRE #01525039
(RLNE3893770)