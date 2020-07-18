42049 Chestnut Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

The perfect home is finally available and ready for you to move on in! The beautiful and centrally located gated community of Laurel Creek, just minutes from Temecula Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, Temecula Promenade, and everything else that Temecula has to offer! The bright and spacious floor plan of this 3 bd 2.5 ba features a convenient 1/2 bath just past the entry and before the expansive downstairs living space. All 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs along with highly desirable 2nd floor laundry.