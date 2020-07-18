All apartments in Temecula
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

42049 Chestnut Dr

42049 Chestnut Drive · (760) 919-2548
Location

42049 Chestnut Drive, Temecula, CA 92591

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1442 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
The perfect home is finally available and ready for you to move on in! The beautiful and centrally located gated community of Laurel Creek, just minutes from Temecula Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, Temecula Promenade, and everything else that Temecula has to offer! The bright and spacious floor plan of this 3 bd 2.5 ba features a convenient 1/2 bath just past the entry and before the expansive downstairs living space. All 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are upstairs along with highly desirable 2nd floor laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42049 Chestnut Dr have any available units?
42049 Chestnut Dr has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 42049 Chestnut Dr have?
Some of 42049 Chestnut Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42049 Chestnut Dr currently offering any rent specials?
42049 Chestnut Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42049 Chestnut Dr pet-friendly?
No, 42049 Chestnut Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 42049 Chestnut Dr offer parking?
Yes, 42049 Chestnut Dr offers parking.
Does 42049 Chestnut Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42049 Chestnut Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42049 Chestnut Dr have a pool?
Yes, 42049 Chestnut Dr has a pool.
Does 42049 Chestnut Dr have accessible units?
No, 42049 Chestnut Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 42049 Chestnut Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42049 Chestnut Dr has units with dishwashers.
