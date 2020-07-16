41548 Yankee Run Court

Amenities

Beautiful pool home available just in time for summer!



This home is conveniently located in Temecula, close to Schools, Restaurants, Old Town Temecula, Wineries, Shopping and the I-15 freeway.

This lovely home features a wonderful pool, great for entertaining and fun in the summer activities. There is no heater for pool and spa. The Home also has a kitchen with stainless steel double oven, granite counters and tile floors. There are 3 fireplaces, a living room with one fireplace, a large family room with a wet bar and another fireplace. Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms, a master bedroom and master bath, hall bathroom, plus a bonus room / loft with another fireplace.



Rent Includes Pool Service and Front Yard Landscape Service.