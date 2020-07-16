All apartments in Temecula
Find more places like 41548 Yankee Run Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temecula, CA
/
41548 Yankee Run Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

41548 Yankee Run Court

41548 Yankee Run Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temecula
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

41548 Yankee Run Court, Temecula, CA 92591

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful pool home available just in time for summer!

This home is conveniently located in Temecula, close to Schools, Restaurants, Old Town Temecula, Wineries, Shopping and the I-15 freeway.
This lovely home features a wonderful pool, great for entertaining and fun in the summer activities. There is no heater for pool and spa. The Home also has a kitchen with stainless steel double oven, granite counters and tile floors. There are 3 fireplaces, a living room with one fireplace, a large family room with a wet bar and another fireplace. Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms, a master bedroom and master bath, hall bathroom, plus a bonus room / loft with another fireplace.

Rent Includes Pool Service and Front Yard Landscape Service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41548 Yankee Run Court have any available units?
41548 Yankee Run Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 41548 Yankee Run Court have?
Some of 41548 Yankee Run Court's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41548 Yankee Run Court currently offering any rent specials?
41548 Yankee Run Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41548 Yankee Run Court pet-friendly?
No, 41548 Yankee Run Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 41548 Yankee Run Court offer parking?
No, 41548 Yankee Run Court does not offer parking.
Does 41548 Yankee Run Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41548 Yankee Run Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41548 Yankee Run Court have a pool?
Yes, 41548 Yankee Run Court has a pool.
Does 41548 Yankee Run Court have accessible units?
No, 41548 Yankee Run Court does not have accessible units.
Does 41548 Yankee Run Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 41548 Yankee Run Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula
Temecula, CA 92590
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way
Temecula, CA 92592
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms
Temecula Apartments with ParkingTemecula Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Temecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CA
Placentia, CAPoway, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College