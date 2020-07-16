40110 Canton Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This beautiful four-bedroom home, nestled on a cul-de-sac, is turnkey and just waiting for you to call it home. Be a part of the Harveston community, an amazing neighborhood with several amenities including a pool, lake, and walking trails to help make your dreams of an active lifestyle a reality. The light-filled space, freshly painted walls, and open floor-plan will make entertaining a breeze, so you can still mingle with guests, even if you’re finishing up in the kitchen. With dark cabinetry, granite countertops, and center island, the exquisite kitchen will expand your curiosity within the culinary world inspiring you to create new delicious meals. Four spacious bedrooms with ample closet space including the walk-in within the master bedroom solve any issue with storage so your home can remain clutter-free. At the end of a busy day, retreat to the master bedroom with its own private balcony and refreshing en-suite bathroom. Schedule your tour before it’s gone!