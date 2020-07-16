All apartments in Temecula
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:30 PM

40110 Canton Ct

40110 Canton Court · No Longer Available
Location

40110 Canton Court, Temecula, CA 92591
Harveston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
This beautiful four-bedroom home, nestled on a cul-de-sac, is turnkey and just waiting for you to call it home. Be a part of the Harveston community, an amazing neighborhood with several amenities including a pool, lake, and walking trails to help make your dreams of an active lifestyle a reality. The light-filled space, freshly painted walls, and open floor-plan will make entertaining a breeze, so you can still mingle with guests, even if you’re finishing up in the kitchen. With dark cabinetry, granite countertops, and center island, the exquisite kitchen will expand your curiosity within the culinary world inspiring you to create new delicious meals. Four spacious bedrooms with ample closet space including the walk-in within the master bedroom solve any issue with storage so your home can remain clutter-free. At the end of a busy day, retreat to the master bedroom with its own private balcony and refreshing en-suite bathroom. Schedule your tour before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40110 Canton Ct have any available units?
40110 Canton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 40110 Canton Ct have?
Some of 40110 Canton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40110 Canton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
40110 Canton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40110 Canton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 40110 Canton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 40110 Canton Ct offer parking?
No, 40110 Canton Ct does not offer parking.
Does 40110 Canton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40110 Canton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40110 Canton Ct have a pool?
Yes, 40110 Canton Ct has a pool.
Does 40110 Canton Ct have accessible units?
No, 40110 Canton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 40110 Canton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 40110 Canton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
