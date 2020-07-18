32917 Valence Ct

Amenities

This well-kept home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac within the Paseo Del Sol community and Temecula School District! Beautiful landscaping out front to greet you and this home comes with landscaping included! As you enter the home, you are met with a formal living/dining room featuring light wood flooring and neutral paint throughout. Nearby there is an office/optional 4th bedroom. Down the hall, the home opens up to the kitchen, equipped with granite counters, kitchen island w/breakfast bar seating, custom backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen overlooks another dining area and opens up to the family room, finished with a fireplace and built-in entertainment nook. The spacious master suite has neutral carpet, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, dual sinks in the master bathroom, large soaking tub and enclosed shower. Down the hall are the remaining two bedrooms, another full bathroom and laundry room. Enjoy some outdoor time in the backyard, featuring a concrete patio, pergola, and low maintenance turf lawn! This home is also very close to great restaurants, shopping, entertainment and has access to multiple community pools, spas, walking trails, clubhouse and more! Don't miss out! Small dogs allowed only.



