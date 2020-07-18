All apartments in Temecula
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:18 PM

32917 Valence Ct

32917 Valence Court · (951) 383-3267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32917 Valence Court, Temecula, CA 92592
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This well-kept home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac within the Paseo Del Sol community and Temecula School District! Beautiful landscaping out front to greet you and this home comes with landscaping included! As you enter the home, you are met with a formal living/dining room featuring light wood flooring and neutral paint throughout. Nearby there is an office/optional 4th bedroom. Down the hall, the home opens up to the kitchen, equipped with granite counters, kitchen island w/breakfast bar seating, custom backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen overlooks another dining area and opens up to the family room, finished with a fireplace and built-in entertainment nook. The spacious master suite has neutral carpet, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, dual sinks in the master bathroom, large soaking tub and enclosed shower. Down the hall are the remaining two bedrooms, another full bathroom and laundry room. Enjoy some outdoor time in the backyard, featuring a concrete patio, pergola, and low maintenance turf lawn! This home is also very close to great restaurants, shopping, entertainment and has access to multiple community pools, spas, walking trails, clubhouse and more! Don't miss out! Small dogs allowed only.

Amenities: Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Tennis Court, Temecula School District, Gym, Cul-de-sac, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range/Oven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32917 Valence Ct have any available units?
32917 Valence Ct has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 32917 Valence Ct have?
Some of 32917 Valence Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32917 Valence Ct currently offering any rent specials?
32917 Valence Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32917 Valence Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 32917 Valence Ct is pet friendly.
Does 32917 Valence Ct offer parking?
No, 32917 Valence Ct does not offer parking.
Does 32917 Valence Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32917 Valence Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32917 Valence Ct have a pool?
Yes, 32917 Valence Ct has a pool.
Does 32917 Valence Ct have accessible units?
No, 32917 Valence Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 32917 Valence Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32917 Valence Ct has units with dishwashers.
