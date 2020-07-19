All apartments in Temecula
32126 Camino Nunez

32126 Camino Nunez · (951) 824-6579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32126 Camino Nunez, Temecula, CA 92592
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Please be advised | RentSimpli is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the Owner of this property. "THE OWNER NEVER SPEAKS TO AN APPLICANT"

Located in Vintage Hills: The gateway to the Temecula Wine Country!
Over 2500 Sq.Ft of living space which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + a main floor den/office. Fully landscaped yards (Lawn care is included), 3 car garage and more! Small Animal under 20 pounds maybe considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595.00, Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000.00, Available Now

* RentSimpli is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property and we never advertise on Craigslist. * Are you a property owner?We would love to give you a complementary rental analysis. We are here to help! We look forward to working with you! (RLN: #02081719)

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32126 Camino Nunez have any available units?
32126 Camino Nunez has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
Is 32126 Camino Nunez currently offering any rent specials?
32126 Camino Nunez is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32126 Camino Nunez pet-friendly?
Yes, 32126 Camino Nunez is pet friendly.
Does 32126 Camino Nunez offer parking?
Yes, 32126 Camino Nunez offers parking.
Does 32126 Camino Nunez have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32126 Camino Nunez does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32126 Camino Nunez have a pool?
No, 32126 Camino Nunez does not have a pool.
Does 32126 Camino Nunez have accessible units?
No, 32126 Camino Nunez does not have accessible units.
Does 32126 Camino Nunez have units with dishwashers?
No, 32126 Camino Nunez does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32126 Camino Nunez have units with air conditioning?
No, 32126 Camino Nunez does not have units with air conditioning.
