32126 Camino Nunez

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Please be advised | RentSimpli is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the Owner of this property. "THE OWNER NEVER SPEAKS TO AN APPLICANT"



Located in Vintage Hills: The gateway to the Temecula Wine Country!

Over 2500 Sq.Ft of living space which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + a main floor den/office. Fully landscaped yards (Lawn care is included), 3 car garage and more! Small Animal under 20 pounds maybe considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595.00, Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000.00, Available Now



* RentSimpli is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property and we never advertise on Craigslist. * Are you a property owner?We would love to give you a complementary rental analysis. We are here to help! We look forward to working with you! (RLN: #02081719)



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.