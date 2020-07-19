All apartments in Temecula
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

31289 David Lane

31289 David Ln · (951) 303-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31289 David Ln, Temecula, CA 92592

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 31289 David Lane · Avail. Aug 7

$1,499

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
31289 David Lane Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo with Garage - Situated on the 3rd floor, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo is located in the desired community of Temecula Creek Villas. Park in your one car garage or in your additional parking space and enjoy the swimming pool, spa, and health gym complete with workout equipment! This condo is located in a very nice, newer, gated community. Fridge, washer & dryer are included.

Owners will consider one small pet but no large pets.

Call 951-303-6300 for questions. .

Easy online application process!! Please visit www.ehrca.com find David Lane and apply now. We require a min. 620 credit score & 3 times the monthly rent in gross income.

DRE #01320027 Executive Home Rentals & Sales Inc.®

(RLNE4218114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31289 David Lane have any available units?
31289 David Lane has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 31289 David Lane have?
Some of 31289 David Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31289 David Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31289 David Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31289 David Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 31289 David Lane is pet friendly.
Does 31289 David Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31289 David Lane offers parking.
Does 31289 David Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31289 David Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31289 David Lane have a pool?
Yes, 31289 David Lane has a pool.
Does 31289 David Lane have accessible units?
No, 31289 David Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31289 David Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 31289 David Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
