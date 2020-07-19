Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub

31289 David Lane Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo with Garage - Situated on the 3rd floor, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo is located in the desired community of Temecula Creek Villas. Park in your one car garage or in your additional parking space and enjoy the swimming pool, spa, and health gym complete with workout equipment! This condo is located in a very nice, newer, gated community. Fridge, washer & dryer are included.



Owners will consider one small pet but no large pets.



Call 951-303-6300 for questions. .



Easy online application process!! Please visit www.ehrca.com find David Lane and apply now. We require a min. 620 credit score & 3 times the monthly rent in gross income.



DRE #01320027 Executive Home Rentals & Sales Inc.®



(RLNE4218114)