All apartments in Temecula
Find more places like 31259 David Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temecula, CA
/
31259 David Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

31259 David Lane

31259 David Ln · (619) 866-3400 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temecula
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

31259 David Ln, Temecula, CA 92592

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 31259 David Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
sauna
31259 David Lane Available 08/01/20 Charming 1 bed 1 bath in the exclusive gated community of Temecula Creek Village - Welcome to the beautiful Temecula Valley!! This charming condominium is situated in the exclusive gated community of Temecula Creek Village. This ground floor unit features a one bedroom and one bathroom in a spacious open floor plan. The master bedroom features a HUGE walk-in closet and direct access to your private patio. There is an assigned covered parking spot right out front and an attached storage area. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer included and the Association gives you access to community amenities including a Clubhouse (may be reserved for celebrations), full gym, locker room with showers, a racquetball court, sauna, pool, spa, outdoor patio with stacked stone fireplace, plenty of parking, tot lot and much more!!! Close to shopping, schools, entertainment, wineries, Temecula Valley Hospital, Old Town Temecula, Pechanga Casino & Resort and award winning schools (Great Oak High School) as well as easy access to the 15 freeway.

(RLNE4998325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31259 David Lane have any available units?
31259 David Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 31259 David Lane have?
Some of 31259 David Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31259 David Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31259 David Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31259 David Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 31259 David Lane is pet friendly.
Does 31259 David Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31259 David Lane offers parking.
Does 31259 David Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31259 David Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31259 David Lane have a pool?
Yes, 31259 David Lane has a pool.
Does 31259 David Lane have accessible units?
No, 31259 David Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31259 David Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31259 David Lane has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 31259 David Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way
Temecula, CA 92592
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula
Temecula, CA 92590
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd
Temecula, CA 92591

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms
Temecula Apartments with ParkingTemecula Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Temecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CA
Placentia, CAPoway, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity