Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool racquetball court hot tub sauna

31259 David Lane Available 08/01/20 Charming 1 bed 1 bath in the exclusive gated community of Temecula Creek Village - Welcome to the beautiful Temecula Valley!! This charming condominium is situated in the exclusive gated community of Temecula Creek Village. This ground floor unit features a one bedroom and one bathroom in a spacious open floor plan. The master bedroom features a HUGE walk-in closet and direct access to your private patio. There is an assigned covered parking spot right out front and an attached storage area. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer included and the Association gives you access to community amenities including a Clubhouse (may be reserved for celebrations), full gym, locker room with showers, a racquetball court, sauna, pool, spa, outdoor patio with stacked stone fireplace, plenty of parking, tot lot and much more!!! Close to shopping, schools, entertainment, wineries, Temecula Valley Hospital, Old Town Temecula, Pechanga Casino & Resort and award winning schools (Great Oak High School) as well as easy access to the 15 freeway.



(RLNE4998325)