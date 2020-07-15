All apartments in Tehama County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

220 Mulberry

220 Mulberry Avenue · (530) 527-2256
Location

220 Mulberry Avenue, Tehama County, CA 96080

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 220 Mulberry · Avail. Aug 17

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
220 Mulberry Available 08/17/20 2 Bedroom 2 bath home in the Antelope Area - Property info:
Bedrooms:2
Bathrooms:2
Square Footage:1,430
Garage: Yes, attached
Heating/Cooling: Central Heat/Air
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Lot Size:
Utilities Included: N/A
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, built in microwave

RENT RATE:$1,600
SECURITY DEPOSIT:$3,200
Deposit must be paid within 48 hours of application acceptance
LEASE TERM: 1 year
APPLICATION FEE: $30 per person 18 years and older

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
EVICTION POLICY: We do not accept applicants with prior evictions
CREDIT POLICY: Credit Scores under 625 Fico will require a Manual Review
RENTAL REFERENCES: 3 Years Rental References Required, If you are a homeowner 3 years of satisfactory mortgage payments

Upload:
1- Copy of Photo ID for each applicant
2- Copies of Pay stubs for 3 full months (most recent required).
3- If you are self employed-- upload 3 years of your 1040 form from your tax returns.
4- Photos of pets or companion/service animals
5- Certificates for Companion/Service animals
6- Doctor’s Prescription for Companion/Service Animal
7- Pets current Licensing and Vaccination Records

If you have further questions that are not included in the above, please contact us at:
Phone: (530)527-2256
Email: rentals@rentredbluff.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4754438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Mulberry have any available units?
220 Mulberry has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 Mulberry have?
Some of 220 Mulberry's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Mulberry currently offering any rent specials?
220 Mulberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Mulberry pet-friendly?
No, 220 Mulberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tehama County.
Does 220 Mulberry offer parking?
Yes, 220 Mulberry offers parking.
Does 220 Mulberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Mulberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Mulberry have a pool?
No, 220 Mulberry does not have a pool.
Does 220 Mulberry have accessible units?
No, 220 Mulberry does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Mulberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Mulberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Mulberry have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 Mulberry has units with air conditioning.
