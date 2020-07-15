Amenities
220 Mulberry Available 08/17/20 2 Bedroom 2 bath home in the Antelope Area - Property info:
Bedrooms:2
Bathrooms:2
Square Footage:1,430
Garage: Yes, attached
Heating/Cooling: Central Heat/Air
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Lot Size:
Utilities Included: N/A
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, built in microwave
RENT RATE:$1,600
SECURITY DEPOSIT:$3,200
Deposit must be paid within 48 hours of application acceptance
LEASE TERM: 1 year
APPLICATION FEE: $30 per person 18 years and older
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
EVICTION POLICY: We do not accept applicants with prior evictions
CREDIT POLICY: Credit Scores under 625 Fico will require a Manual Review
RENTAL REFERENCES: 3 Years Rental References Required, If you are a homeowner 3 years of satisfactory mortgage payments
Upload:
1- Copy of Photo ID for each applicant
2- Copies of Pay stubs for 3 full months (most recent required).
3- If you are self employed-- upload 3 years of your 1040 form from your tax returns.
4- Photos of pets or companion/service animals
5- Certificates for Companion/Service animals
6- Doctor’s Prescription for Companion/Service Animal
7- Pets current Licensing and Vaccination Records
If you have further questions that are not included in the above, please contact us at:
Phone: (530)527-2256
Email: rentals@rentredbluff.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4754438)