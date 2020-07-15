Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

220 Mulberry Available 08/17/20 2 Bedroom 2 bath home in the Antelope Area - Property info:

Bedrooms:2

Bathrooms:2

Square Footage:1,430

Garage: Yes, attached

Heating/Cooling: Central Heat/Air

Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes

Lot Size:

Utilities Included: N/A

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, built in microwave



RENT RATE:$1,600

SECURITY DEPOSIT:$3,200

Deposit must be paid within 48 hours of application acceptance

LEASE TERM: 1 year

APPLICATION FEE: $30 per person 18 years and older



QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

EVICTION POLICY: We do not accept applicants with prior evictions

CREDIT POLICY: Credit Scores under 625 Fico will require a Manual Review

RENTAL REFERENCES: 3 Years Rental References Required, If you are a homeowner 3 years of satisfactory mortgage payments



Upload:

1- Copy of Photo ID for each applicant

2- Copies of Pay stubs for 3 full months (most recent required).

3- If you are self employed-- upload 3 years of your 1040 form from your tax returns.

4- Photos of pets or companion/service animals

5- Certificates for Companion/Service animals

6- Doctor’s Prescription for Companion/Service Animal

7- Pets current Licensing and Vaccination Records



If you have further questions that are not included in the above, please contact us at:

Phone: (530)527-2256

Email: rentals@rentredbluff.com



No Pets Allowed



