Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
504 Lucard Street
504 Lucard Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
504 Lucard Street, Taft, CA 93268
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
504 Lucard Street -- West Valley Real Estate - 3 bedroom, 1 bath with laundry room and huge yard!
West Valley Real Estate
BuySellManage.com
DRE Lic # 01525550
(RLNE4987550)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 Lucard Street have any available units?
504 Lucard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Taft, CA
.
Is 504 Lucard Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 Lucard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Lucard Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 Lucard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Taft
.
Does 504 Lucard Street offer parking?
No, 504 Lucard Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 Lucard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Lucard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Lucard Street have a pool?
No, 504 Lucard Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 Lucard Street have accessible units?
No, 504 Lucard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Lucard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Lucard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Lucard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Lucard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
