Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Taft Heights
Find more places like 535 B Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Taft Heights, CA
/
535 B Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
535 B Street
535 B St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
535 B St, Taft Heights, CA 93268
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
535 B Street -- West Valley Real Estate - Taft Heights, 3 Bed, 1 bath with new paint and carpet! Apply now at BuySellManage.com
West Valley Real Estate
BuySellManage.com
DRE Lic # 01525550
(RLNE2608419)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 535 B Street have any available units?
535 B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Taft Heights, CA
.
Is 535 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
535 B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 B Street pet-friendly?
No, 535 B Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Taft Heights
.
Does 535 B Street offer parking?
No, 535 B Street does not offer parking.
Does 535 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 B Street have a pool?
No, 535 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 535 B Street have accessible units?
No, 535 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 535 B Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 B Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 B Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 B Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bakersfield, CA
Shafter, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CA
Bear Valley Springs, CA
Taft, CA
Ford City, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Rosedale, CA
Carpinteria, CA
Montecito, CA
Oildale, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Bakersfield