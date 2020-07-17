All apartments in Taft Heights
Taft Heights, CA
535 B Street
535 B Street

535 B St · No Longer Available
Location

535 B St, Taft Heights, CA 93268

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
535 B Street -- West Valley Real Estate - Taft Heights, 3 Bed, 1 bath with new paint and carpet! Apply now at BuySellManage.com

West Valley Real Estate
BuySellManage.com
DRE Lic # 01525550

(RLNE2608419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 B Street have any available units?
535 B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Taft Heights, CA.
Is 535 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
535 B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 B Street pet-friendly?
No, 535 B Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taft Heights.
Does 535 B Street offer parking?
No, 535 B Street does not offer parking.
Does 535 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 B Street have a pool?
No, 535 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 535 B Street have accessible units?
No, 535 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 535 B Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 B Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 535 B Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 B Street does not have units with air conditioning.
