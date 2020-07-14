Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center elevator 24hr gym parking pool hot tub conference room

Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley, Villa Del Sol offers a blissful lifestyle from the inside, out. Each of our thoughtfully designed, pet-friendly apartment homes features private entry, patio or balcony, ceiling fan, washer and dryer connections, and expansive closet space. Our one, two and three bedroom homes also boast double-paned windows, modern GE appliances, additional onsite storage options, and dramatically vaulted ceilings in select units. Enjoy our outdoor hot tub, 24-hour fitness center and comfortably furnished business center. Urban commuters have easy access to Silicon Valley's technology employers, as Villa Del Sol is a brief walk to Caltrain Station and minutes from all major freeways. Downtown Murphy Street and City Line Sunnyvale flourish with a vast array of shopping and dining options. Our friendly staff is waiting to welcome you home-- call us today to schedule a tour!