Amenities
Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley, Villa Del Sol offers a blissful lifestyle from the inside, out. Each of our thoughtfully designed, pet-friendly apartment homes features private entry, patio or balcony, ceiling fan, washer and dryer connections, and expansive closet space. Our one, two and three bedroom homes also boast double-paned windows, modern GE appliances, additional onsite storage options, and dramatically vaulted ceilings in select units. Enjoy our outdoor hot tub, 24-hour fitness center and comfortably furnished business center. Urban commuters have easy access to Silicon Valley's technology employers, as Villa Del Sol is a brief walk to Caltrain Station and minutes from all major freeways. Downtown Murphy Street and City Line Sunnyvale flourish with a vast array of shopping and dining options. Our friendly staff is waiting to welcome you home-- call us today to schedule a tour!