All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like Villa Del Sol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
Villa Del Sol
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Villa Del Sol

355 E Evelyn Ave · (224) 813-3411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease Today & Receive One Month FREE!* *Applies to select apartment homes on approved credit.
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
Heritage District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

355 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Heritage District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 237 · Avail. now

$2,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 14

$3,562

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1049 sqft

Unit 338 · Avail. now

$3,572

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1049 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. Aug 28

$3,472

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 15

$5,308

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1364 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Del Sol.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
conference room
Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley, Villa Del Sol offers a blissful lifestyle from the inside, out. Each of our thoughtfully designed, pet-friendly apartment homes features private entry, patio or balcony, ceiling fan, washer and dryer connections, and expansive closet space. Our one, two and three bedroom homes also boast double-paned windows, modern GE appliances, additional onsite storage options, and dramatically vaulted ceilings in select units. Enjoy our outdoor hot tub, 24-hour fitness center and comfortably furnished business center. Urban commuters have easy access to Silicon Valley's technology employers, as Villa Del Sol is a brief walk to Caltrain Station and minutes from all major freeways. Downtown Murphy Street and City Line Sunnyvale flourish with a vast array of shopping and dining options. Our friendly staff is waiting to welcome you home-- call us today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44.50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Restricted Breeds.
Parking Details: 1 assigned detached garage, additional assigned spaces are limited $75 per month. Unassigned open spaces are available with a first come first serve basis. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Del Sol have any available units?
Villa Del Sol has 11 units available starting at $2,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Del Sol have?
Some of Villa Del Sol's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Del Sol is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive One Month FREE!* *Applies to select apartment homes on approved credit.
Is Villa Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does Villa Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, Villa Del Sol offers parking.
Does Villa Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villa Del Sol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Del Sol have a pool?
Yes, Villa Del Sol has a pool.
Does Villa Del Sol have accessible units?
No, Villa Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Del Sol has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Villa Del Sol?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Sands Studio
874 Borregas Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive
Sunnyvale, CA 94089

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms
Sunnyvale Apartments with ParkingSunnyvale Apartments with Pool
Sunnyvale Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaHeritage District
East MurphyDe Anza

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity