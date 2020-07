Amenities

At The Crossings, we offer wonderful one and two bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Silicon Valley. Located in the Sunnyvale School District, situated directly across from Kaiser Permanente and minutes away from the Apple Campus, our Sunnyvale apartments come with beautiful upgrades that will make your home your favorite place to be! Each of our spacious floor plans comes with full-sized washer and dryers. The kitchens include self-cleaning ovens, dishwashers and garbage disposals. Select apartments include vaulted ceilings and mirrored closet doors. All our residents can enjoy relaxing on their private balcony or patio. You can also charge your electric vehicle as we have EV Charging Stations available! Come see what makes us exceptional!



