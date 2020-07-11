Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher bathtub granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking pool garage on-site laundry

Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Element will offer a peaceful place to call home. Our one and two bedroom newly renovated apartments feature modern finishes and upgrades, including in-home washers and dryers, quartz countertops, ceiling fans and linen closets. Our tranquil pool is a great way to beat the California heat and historical Murphy Avenue is just minutes away! We are also a pet-friendly community, so we welcome your furry family members. Live a life of serenity at Element Apartment Homes!



Call us 24 hours per day to speak with a leasing specialist!!