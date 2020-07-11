All apartments in Sunnyvale
Element Apartment Homes
Element Apartment Homes

1270 Coronado Drive · (650) 680-3068
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: 28 - Move In Special! Two weeks of FREE Rent! *select units and restrictions apply - $1212.00 off
Location

1270 Coronado Drive, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Washington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$2,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Element Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
on-site laundry
Nestled away in a quiet residential neighborhood, Element will offer a peaceful place to call home. Our one and two bedroom newly renovated apartments feature modern finishes and upgrades, including in-home washers and dryers, quartz countertops, ceiling fans and linen closets. Our tranquil pool is a great way to beat the California heat and historical Murphy Avenue is just minutes away! We are also a pet-friendly community, so we welcome your furry family members. Live a life of serenity at Element Apartment Homes!

Call us 24 hours per day to speak with a leasing specialist!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $3.50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $65 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carports, open lot, attached garage, detached garage. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Element Apartment Homes have any available units?
Element Apartment Homes has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does Element Apartment Homes have?
Some of Element Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Element Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Element Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: 28 - Move In Special! Two weeks of FREE Rent! *select units and restrictions apply - $1212.00 off
Is Element Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Element Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Element Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Element Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Element Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Element Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Element Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Element Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Element Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Element Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Element Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Element Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
