Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool 24hr maintenance sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Set in the heart of the Silicon Valley, Cherryhill Apartment Homes offers luxury living combined with relaxed community charm. Whether you take a leisurely swim in one of our seven refreshing pools or work up a sweat at the tennis court across the street - you can have it all. Select your spacious home from a variety of six - one, two, and three bedroom floor plans in a dazzling array of styles. Situated in a quiet residential neighborhood, Cherryhill Apartment Homes is next door to De Anza Park and minutes from fine shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as major employers and outstanding Sunnyvale schools. Come find the lifestyle you've always wanted, here at Cherryhill. Please call for an appointment today.