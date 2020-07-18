All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
832 San Rafael Street - Room #2
Last updated June 29 2020 at 4:08 AM

832 San Rafael Street - Room #2

832 San Rafael Street · (650) 704-8458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
East Murphy
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

832 San Rafael Street, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
East Murphy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
One bedroom in charming, quiet 3 bedroom house near major tech hubs!

We're looking for a 3rd roommate to join our happy house in Sunnyvale!

Housing details:
- 12 month rental
- Utilities split evenly between housemates (~$125-150/month depending on
A/C usage), include internet, monthly house cleaning, water/gas/electricity.
- $1000 deposit & first month's rent to move in

Common Areas:
- Two living rooms: A smaller, peaceful front sitting room for quiet morning
reflections, and a larger, sunlit living room in the back, with West Elm
furniture & stone floor, for watching TV and entertaining friends
- Dining area with white marble table
- Bright kitchen with quartz & wood countertops and all the appliances and
baking equipment you can imagine

Amenities:
- Washer/Dryer in unit (Samsung)
- Central A/C and Heating, 2 Nest zones, dual-pane windows & blackout
curtains
- Functional things: Microwave, multi-zone refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, gas
stove. (all appliances bought in the last 4 years)
- Fun things: KitchenAid mixer, electric keyboard, plentiful baking equipment,
propane BBQ, outdoor hammock
- Pretty things: Hardwood floor, quartz countertops, West Elm furniture &
accessories
- Extra storage space available in garage
- 2 driveway parking spots rotated between housemates on a monthly basis,
lots of street parking

The other housemates:
- 2 professional women, super tidy and considerate

If interested, please reply with a few sentences about you and a few times you're available to look at the house!

Location:
- Between Lawrence Expwy & Fair Oaks, right off 101, easy access to 237 &
85
- Walking distance to stores and restaurants
- 15-17 min biking distance to LinkedIn Sunnyvale campus, Google Tech
Corners, multiple Apple campuses, Facebook campus & Sunnyvale Caltrain
station

Contact Rosemary for showing instructions
Triada Real Estate Group, Inc.
License #02061161

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 have any available units?
832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, CA.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 have?
Some of 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 currently offering any rent specials?
832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 pet-friendly?
No, 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 offer parking?
Yes, 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 offers parking.
Does 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 have a pool?
No, 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 does not have a pool.
Does 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 have accessible units?
No, 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 832 San Rafael Street - Room #2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Avana Sunnyvale
355 N Wolfe Rd
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
Villa Del Sol
355 E Evelyn Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Element Apartment Homes
1270 Coronado Drive
Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms
Sunnyvale Apartments with ParkingSunnyvale Apartments with Pools
Sunnyvale Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaDe Anza
Heritage DistrictEast Murphy

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity