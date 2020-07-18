832 San Rafael Street - Room #2

Amenities

One bedroom in charming, quiet 3 bedroom house near major tech hubs!



We're looking for a 3rd roommate to join our happy house in Sunnyvale!



Housing details:

- 12 month rental

- Utilities split evenly between housemates (~$125-150/month depending on

A/C usage), include internet, monthly house cleaning, water/gas/electricity.

- $1000 deposit & first month's rent to move in



Common Areas:

- Two living rooms: A smaller, peaceful front sitting room for quiet morning

reflections, and a larger, sunlit living room in the back, with West Elm

furniture & stone floor, for watching TV and entertaining friends

- Dining area with white marble table

- Bright kitchen with quartz & wood countertops and all the appliances and

baking equipment you can imagine



Amenities:

- Washer/Dryer in unit (Samsung)

- Central A/C and Heating, 2 Nest zones, dual-pane windows & blackout

curtains

- Functional things: Microwave, multi-zone refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, gas

stove. (all appliances bought in the last 4 years)

- Fun things: KitchenAid mixer, electric keyboard, plentiful baking equipment,

propane BBQ, outdoor hammock

- Pretty things: Hardwood floor, quartz countertops, West Elm furniture &

accessories

- Extra storage space available in garage

- 2 driveway parking spots rotated between housemates on a monthly basis,

lots of street parking



The other housemates:

- 2 professional women, super tidy and considerate



If interested, please reply with a few sentences about you and a few times you're available to look at the house!



Location:

- Between Lawrence Expwy & Fair Oaks, right off 101, easy access to 237 &

85

- Walking distance to stores and restaurants

- 15-17 min biking distance to LinkedIn Sunnyvale campus, Google Tech

Corners, multiple Apple campuses, Facebook campus & Sunnyvale Caltrain

station



Contact Rosemary for showing instructions

Triada Real Estate Group, Inc.

License #02061161