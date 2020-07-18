832 San Rafael Street - Room #2

Amenities
One bedroom in charming, quiet 3 bedroom house near major tech hubs!
We're looking for a 3rd roommate to join our happy house in Sunnyvale!
Housing details:
- 12 month rental
- Utilities split evenly between housemates (~$125-150/month depending on
A/C usage), include internet, monthly house cleaning, water/gas/electricity.
- $1000 deposit & first month's rent to move in
Common Areas:
- Two living rooms: A smaller, peaceful front sitting room for quiet morning
reflections, and a larger, sunlit living room in the back, with West Elm
furniture & stone floor, for watching TV and entertaining friends
- Dining area with white marble table
- Bright kitchen with quartz & wood countertops and all the appliances and
baking equipment you can imagine
Amenities:
- Washer/Dryer in unit (Samsung)
- Central A/C and Heating, 2 Nest zones, dual-pane windows & blackout
curtains
- Functional things: Microwave, multi-zone refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, gas
stove. (all appliances bought in the last 4 years)
- Fun things: KitchenAid mixer, electric keyboard, plentiful baking equipment,
propane BBQ, outdoor hammock
- Pretty things: Hardwood floor, quartz countertops, West Elm furniture &
accessories
- Extra storage space available in garage
- 2 driveway parking spots rotated between housemates on a monthly basis,
lots of street parking
The other housemates:
- 2 professional women, super tidy and considerate
If interested, please reply with a few sentences about you and a few times you're available to look at the house!
Location:
- Between Lawrence Expwy & Fair Oaks, right off 101, easy access to 237 &
85
- Walking distance to stores and restaurants
- 15-17 min biking distance to LinkedIn Sunnyvale campus, Google Tech
Corners, multiple Apple campuses, Facebook campus & Sunnyvale Caltrain
station
Contact Rosemary for showing instructions
Triada Real Estate Group, Inc.
License #02061161