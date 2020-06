Amenities

in unit laundry carport

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious one bedroom one bath apartment at roughly 750 sq.ft. This corner unit is on the top floor of two levels. Offers convenient washer/dryer within the community. One carport parking spot available and street parking.



Apartment amenities:

- Double pane windows

- Marble countertop in kitchen and bathroom

- Wall mount heater



Other information:

- Lease: 12 months

- Security Deposit: $1,750

- No pets, No smoking



Contact Information:

For serious inquiries only, please call (408) 489-1412 and ask for Steve

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.