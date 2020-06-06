690 Grand Fir Ave 1

Amenities
690 Grand Fir - Property Id: 52283
Fantastic central Sunnyvale location.
Minutes away from HWY 101, Cal Train, new Apple Campuses, Kaiser Hospital, etc....
Fully remodeled ground floor unit within 4-plex.
New Kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite countertops, new appliances (Bosch Dishwasher, GE Range, Kenmore 25 cu. ft. Refrigerator), Tile (wood look) and carpet flooring and much more.
No Pets Allowed
