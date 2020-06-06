All apartments in Sunnyvale
690 Grand Fir Ave 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

690 Grand Fir Ave 1

690 Grand Fir Ave · (408) 896-2452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

690 Grand Fir Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Ponderosa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
690 Grand Fir - Property Id: 52283

Fantastic central Sunnyvale location.
Minutes away from HWY 101, Cal Train, new Apple Campuses, Kaiser Hospital, etc....
Fully remodeled ground floor unit within 4-plex.
New Kitchen with shaker cabinets, granite countertops, new appliances (Bosch Dishwasher, GE Range, Kenmore 25 cu. ft. Refrigerator), Tile (wood look) and carpet flooring and much more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/52283
Property Id 52283

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5705016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 have any available units?
690 Grand Fir Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 have?
Some of 690 Grand Fir Ave 1's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
690 Grand Fir Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 690 Grand Fir Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
