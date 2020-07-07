All apartments in Sunnyvale
557 Alberta 4

557 Alberta Ave · (408) 315-9958
Location

557 Alberta Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Serra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, one story open floor plan home with an extra long one car garage, plus a covered carport. Private backyard, ideal for gathering and BBQ. Brand New Central AC, double pane windows, beautiful laminate floor throughout, white shaker cabinets with stainless steel appliances. This is Sunnyvale as its best - easy access to both HWY 280 and 85, near beautiful Serra Park (only 8 minutes walk), Apple Campus and more world class employers, great shopping and excellent schools: highly recommended Homestead High - Chester W. Nimitz Elementary - Cupertino Middle. For appointment Text Mandana! Face Mask is required at all times during your visit. Extra deposit is required per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 Alberta 4 have any available units?
557 Alberta 4 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 557 Alberta 4 have?
Some of 557 Alberta 4's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 Alberta 4 currently offering any rent specials?
557 Alberta 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 Alberta 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 557 Alberta 4 is pet friendly.
Does 557 Alberta 4 offer parking?
Yes, 557 Alberta 4 offers parking.
Does 557 Alberta 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 557 Alberta 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 Alberta 4 have a pool?
No, 557 Alberta 4 does not have a pool.
Does 557 Alberta 4 have accessible units?
No, 557 Alberta 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 557 Alberta 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 557 Alberta 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
