557 Alberta 4

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, one story open floor plan home with an extra long one car garage, plus a covered carport. Private backyard, ideal for gathering and BBQ. Brand New Central AC, double pane windows, beautiful laminate floor throughout, white shaker cabinets with stainless steel appliances. This is Sunnyvale as its best - easy access to both HWY 280 and 85, near beautiful Serra Park (only 8 minutes walk), Apple Campus and more world class employers, great shopping and excellent schools: highly recommended Homestead High - Chester W. Nimitz Elementary - Cupertino Middle. For appointment Text Mandana! Face Mask is required at all times during your visit. Extra deposit is required per pet.