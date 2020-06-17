All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:55 PM

481 Morse Avenue

481 Morse Avenue · (408) 916-1183
Location

481 Morse Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
West Murphy

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled four bedroom, two full bath duplex located off of Maude Avenue and Wolfe Road. This recently remodeled duplex that has newer appliances, paint, and hardwood flooring throughout the home with carpet in bedrooms.

Home Amenities
- Fully loaded kitchen with stainless steel appliances
- Outdoor patio space
- 1 parking spot in the front of the home and 1 shared garage parking with common parking in the back

Other information:
- Move in date: Ready now!
- Lease: 12-month lease
- Security deposit: At least 1 months rent
- NO smoking, NO pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 Morse Avenue have any available units?
481 Morse Avenue has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 481 Morse Avenue have?
Some of 481 Morse Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 Morse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
481 Morse Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 Morse Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 481 Morse Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 481 Morse Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 481 Morse Avenue does offer parking.
Does 481 Morse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 Morse Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 Morse Avenue have a pool?
No, 481 Morse Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 481 Morse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 481 Morse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 481 Morse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 481 Morse Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
