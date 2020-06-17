481 Morse Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled four bedroom, two full bath duplex located off of Maude Avenue and Wolfe Road. This recently remodeled duplex that has newer appliances, paint, and hardwood flooring throughout the home with carpet in bedrooms.



Home Amenities

- Fully loaded kitchen with stainless steel appliances

- Outdoor patio space

- 1 parking spot in the front of the home and 1 shared garage parking with common parking in the back



Other information:

- Move in date: Ready now!

- Lease: 12-month lease

- Security deposit: At least 1 months rent

- NO smoking, NO pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.