1295 Crescent Terrace
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

1295 Crescent Terrace

1295 Crescent Terrace · (855) 351-0683
Location

1295 Crescent Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Ortega

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $3690 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,690

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 09/01/20 Available to rent starting Sep 1, 2020. In-person tours will be accommodated to comply with social distancing protocols and public health orders. Alternatives such as virtual tours or video consultations may be offered up. Serious, interested renters only need apply.

Fully *custom* renovated townhome located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Conveniently located and mins away from Cupertino and Sunnyvale downtowns and Apple, Google and other tech companies. 5 mins from 280/101/85. Public schools are top rated *Cupertino* schools. Owner pays water, garbage and HOA dues.

Major upgrades include:
- Solid hardwood flooring throughout
- Chef's Kitchen with all GE appliances, KraftMaid Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Custom Island
- ELFA Cabinets in all Bedroom Closets
- High Efficiency LG Washer/Dryer
- New Bryant Central Heater
- Diligently manicured garden space (Lemon, Fig, Pear, Hibiscus, Gardenia and Herb Patch)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1295-crescent-terrace-sunnyvale-ca-94087-usa/fd460632-9bbf-4597-802f-c86a52994dca

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1295 Crescent Terrace have any available units?
1295 Crescent Terrace has a unit available for $3,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1295 Crescent Terrace have?
Some of 1295 Crescent Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1295 Crescent Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1295 Crescent Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1295 Crescent Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1295 Crescent Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 1295 Crescent Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1295 Crescent Terrace offers parking.
Does 1295 Crescent Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1295 Crescent Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1295 Crescent Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1295 Crescent Terrace has a pool.
Does 1295 Crescent Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1295 Crescent Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1295 Crescent Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1295 Crescent Terrace has units with dishwashers.
