Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available 09/01/20 Available to rent starting Sep 1, 2020. In-person tours will be accommodated to comply with social distancing protocols and public health orders. Alternatives such as virtual tours or video consultations may be offered up. Serious, interested renters only need apply.



Fully *custom* renovated townhome located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Conveniently located and mins away from Cupertino and Sunnyvale downtowns and Apple, Google and other tech companies. 5 mins from 280/101/85. Public schools are top rated *Cupertino* schools. Owner pays water, garbage and HOA dues.



Major upgrades include:

- Solid hardwood flooring throughout

- Chef's Kitchen with all GE appliances, KraftMaid Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Custom Island

- ELFA Cabinets in all Bedroom Closets

- High Efficiency LG Washer/Dryer

- New Bryant Central Heater

- Diligently manicured garden space (Lemon, Fig, Pear, Hibiscus, Gardenia and Herb Patch)



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1295-crescent-terrace-sunnyvale-ca-94087-usa/fd460632-9bbf-4597-802f-c86a52994dca



No Pets Allowed



